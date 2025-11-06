Diddy’s 56th Birthday Includes Prison Meals At Fort Dix

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Sean Combs spent his 56th birthday eating prison food at Fort Dix instead of his usual celebrity-filled parties and luxury meals.

Sean “Diddy” Combs spent his 56th birthday on Tuesday (November 4), eating navy beans and green vegetables inside the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey, a stark departure from the champagne-soaked parties that once defined his life.

The former Bad Boy Records head, known for lavish celebrations and luxury, marked the occasion with standard-issue prison meals.

According to People, facility meal schedules indicate that breakfast began around 6:30 a.m., featuring cereal, fruit and bread topped with margarine.

Lunch, served between 11:00 a.m. and noon, offers chicken parmesan or a chickpea burger, accompanied by sides of pasta in marinara sauce and spinach. Garlic bread or whole wheat bread was on deck, along with fruit or a dessert item.

Dinner wrapped the day with cheese pizza or a second helping of navy beans, paired with Italian pasta salad, green beans and a basic garden salad with dressing options.

Diddy, who was convicted in July on two federal counts of transporting individuals for prostitution, began serving his 50-month sentence at Fort Dix after being moved from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center on October 30.

His legal team had raised concerns about the conditions at the Brooklyn facility and requested access to substance abuse treatment programs.

The transfer placed the Hip-Hop mogul at Fort Dix, a low-security prison about 40 miles from Philadelphia, on a military base.

There, he now lives in dorm-style housing with other inmates. The commissary offers limited comforts, including $1.07 cheesecake squares, $1.30 honey buns and $2.85 Pop-Tarts.

One item missing from the menu is applesauce—something Diddy was known to enjoy on cheeseburgers during his time outside, according to court testimony.

His attorney, Alexandra Shapiro, filed an appeal on October 20. On Monday (November 3), U.S. Circuit Court Judge Beth Robinson approved an expedited review. Oral arguments are scheduled for April 2026.

Diddy’s projected release date is May 8, 2028, however, an early release remains possible with good behavior.