Jay Rock To Host 10th Annual TDE Christmas Concert In Watts

The #TDEXMAS event features SZA, Schoolboy Q, Doechii and more.

Top Dawg Entertainment’s yearly holiday season concert returns on December 19. Jay Rock will host the live show set to take place at the Nickerson Gardens Housing Project in Watts, California.

“I grew up here and for people to see us come back and give back, it’s a blessing. I was one of these kids out here too,” Jay Rock states. “This lets them know that they can do this too.”

The TDE Hip-Hop artist also adds, “If there’s a kid out there trying to strive for something great, it’s motivation that no matter where you come from, you can make it out if you stay dedicated.”

Entry into the concert is free with a donated item such as unwrapped toys, new clothing/shoes or other charitable contributions. The showcase will feature TDE acts Jay Rock, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad, Ab-Soul, SiR, Ray Vaughn, Reason, Zacari, Lance Skiiiwalker and Kal Banx.

This year’s #TDEXMAS is a two-day event that also includes Community Giveback Day on December 20. Community Giveback Day includes a youth toy drive and complimentary food. In addition, Top Dawg Entertainment will present a job fair. Applicants can interview on-site and receive assistance with completing employment applications.