Jay-Z Wants A Slice Of The Health Market – Read About His Latest Investment

(AllHipHop News)
Jay-Z has invested in an Israeli start-up company called K Health through his Marcy Venture Partners entity.
An extraordinary effort, K Health seeks to develop a mobile app that functions by using artificial intelligence to deliver primary care that is customized to the individual.
The “Can’t Knock the Hustle” billionaire entered into the company’s 4th round of funding and contributed to a $42 million investment with Startup Nation but led by Valor Equity Partners.
His investments are placed alongside PICO Venture Partners, Atreides Management, and existing backers Max Ventures and 14W.
According to Jewish Business, K Health will afford its users up-to-date health information that will align with other patients that have similar health experiences who are categorized on the app as “People Like Me” or “PLM.”
The company will also provide primary care and mental health services to clients so that they can start treatment straight from the comforts of the privacy of their homes or personal devices.
This has been a busy week for Jigga Man.
Earlier his MVP announced that they will be investing in exercise equipment with the CLMBR company, linking with tennis star Novak Djokovic, his fitness consultant Marco Borges and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley.
The first products that they will present to the world through CLMBR are two vertical climbing machines called the CLMBR Connected.