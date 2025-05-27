Jennifer Lopez Kisses Female Dancer In Jaw-Dropping AMA Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Jennifer Lopez stunned the AMA crowd with two surprise kisses during her Memorial Day performance in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez kicked off the American Music Awards on Monday night (May 26) in Las Vegas with a six-minute performance that included 23 songs, a tribute to U.S. veterans and two onstage kisses that had the internet buzzing.

The actress and singer opened the show at the Fontainebleau with a rapid-fire medley of tracks like “Dance Again,” “Lose Control,” “Hot To Go” and “Die With a Smile.” But it wasn’t just the music that had people talking — it was the choreography.

Midway through the set, a male dancer leaned in and kissed Lopez on the lips. Moments later, a female dancer followed suit. A second woman then hovered inches from Lopez’s mouth, their faces nearly touching.

Lopez later explained the concept behind the performance, revealing it was her idea. “It was kind of like a narrative, a little story going on,” she told Variety. “The whole idea was around the mirrors and the reflections. We all take in this great music every year, and we go into our own world with the music, and that was the whole premise of the performance. Then, throughout it, everyone feels it differently. I like the idea of losing control.”

Jennifer Lopez discusses the opening performance of the #AMAs and how the idea came to light. pic.twitter.com/ZcIwYOcjkW — Variety (@Variety) May 27, 2025

Comedian Tiffany Haddish added some levity after the set, joking, “Save a dancer for me, J.Lo. Damn! You ain’t the only one out here single.”

The performance took place on Memorial Day and ended with Lopez honoring America’s veterans.

Lopez’s kiss-filled opener drew comparisons to the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, where Madonna famously kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera during a medley of “Like a Virgin.”

Jennifer Lopez was initially slated to be part of that performance but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts. Aguilera stepped in to complete the trio.