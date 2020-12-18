Jeremih Diagnosed With Rare Side Effect From COVID-19 Battle

(AllHipHop News)
Jeremih had to “learn how to walk again” after being hospitalized in his battle with COVID-19.
The R&B star spent weeks fighting for his life as friends like 50 Cent, Big Sean, Diddy, and Chance the Rapper kept fans updated on his condition via social media.
He was discharged from the hospital earlier this month and made an appearance on the radio show Sway in the Morning as he updated fans on his progress.
“What I can say is: man, it definitely is real,” he said. “I didn’t take it for granted. And truth be told … I’m a living, walking testimony. I was really down bad for the last month and a half while I was in there. You know, I don’t even remember the day I went in. That’s how messed up it was.
“I had the tube down my throat for about a week and a half. I was really, like, in a dream. And I ain’t gonna lie, I woke up about two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light.”
During his hospitalization, Jeremih was also diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome – a condition he said was “a rare case of cause and effect of COVID.”
“All my organs became inflamed My heart went out, stopped beating, and started beating irregularly,” he explained. “My kidneys went out. My liver started… to go bad. Mind you, I didn’t know what was going on at the time. I was out.”
As he started to recover, Jeremih was moved out of the intensive care unit and had to try and re-learn how to live his life.
“I had to learn how to walk again, eat, all that stuff,” he said. “I look at it as kind of somewhat of a blessing now, as crazy as it might sound. I needed to sit down.”