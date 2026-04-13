Joel Osteen Defends Kanye West After Public Backlash & Anti-Semitic Fury

Kanye West gets spiritual support from Joel Osteen, who’s calling believers to pray for the rapper’s redemption and restoration.

Kanye West is getting spiritual support from one of the most influential pastors in America, and the message is clear: redemption’s still on the table.

Pastor Joel Osteen sat down on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast this week and made it known that he’s been holding the rapper in his prayers, believing that despite all the controversy and chaos, West’s got genuine faith underneath it all.

“I believe he has a heart for God and a heart to do the right thing,” Osteen said during the conversation.

The pastor’s been around Kanye West before, back in 2018 when the artist showed up at Lakewood Church in Houston and spoke openly about his commitment to Jesus.

That connection left an impression on Osteen, who described West as respectful, kind, and sincere during their time together. Osteen emphasized that his personal experience with West paints a completely different picture than what the headlines have been screaming about.

West had a rough few years in the court of public opinion after his antisemitic remarks drew serious backlash, though he’s since issued a public apology and opened up about his mental health struggles.

Osteen didn’t shy away from acknowledging those battles.

“Mental illnesses are real, and they can throw you off,” he said. “But I believe you can be healed and you can be restored.”

Instead of writing West off, Osteen’s been consistent about lifting him up in prayer.

“I pray for him often because I know his heart,” the pastor shared. “We need to pray.”

He even expressed openness to reconnecting with West if the opportunity presents itself, saying he’d be willing to help however he can.

The timing of this message hits different too, because West is in the middle of a serious comeback right now.

His latest album, Bully, debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, and he’s been selling out shows around the world, proving that his music still resonates with people.