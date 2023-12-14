Johnathan Majors Trial Closes After Viral Video Hits

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors career and reputation are on the line as the arguments in his domestic abuse case have come to a close. What say you?

The Jonathan Majors‘ trial in a Manhattan courtroom, proceedings have concluded after nearly two weeks. The actor, known for his roles in “Loki” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” did not testify, according to Deadline.

The jury will now deliberate on the domestic abuse charges levied against Majors by his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The trial has been marked by a plethora of evidence, particularly focusing on the events of March 25, which culminated in Jabbari’s allegations of domestic assault against Majors.

”This entire case is built on Grace’s lies — and, boy, does Grace lie,” Major’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry told jurors.

The defense’s decision to not have Majors testify was a strategic one.

His testimony could have offered a personal narrative and possibly swayed perceptions, but it also posed the risk of intense cross-examination by the prosecution. The trial has seen a diverse range of witnesses and evidence, including text messages that cast a shadow on Majors’ defense.

On December 8, a moment with a definite shift, Majors maintained a stoic expression in court as text messages exchanged with Grace Jabbari were publicly scrutinized. These messages, dating back to an incident in London six months prior to his New York arrest, revealed Jabbari’s intent to seek painkillers from a hospital and Majors’ concerns about potential legal implications.

Majors’ legal team initially succeeded in excluding these texts from the court record. Judge Michael Gaffey later permitted the texts as evidence following defense attorney Chaudhry’s cross-examination tactics, which were deemed to have undermined Jabbari’s credibility.

Chaudhry presented video footage and photographs from the night of the alleged incident and the following morning. This evidence aimed to track Jabbari’s movements, from leaving in a chauffeured vehicle with alleged injuries, to her time at a nightclub, and finally to her accusation of assault against Majors to the police at his apartment.

Chaudhry argued that discrepancies between Jabbari’s accounts and the visual evidence, combined with witness testimonies, undermined the credibility of her allegations. “Not one version of her story matches up with the photos, the videos, witness testimony or common sense,” Chaudhry stated, challenging the narrative presented by the prosecution.

With Majors abstaining from the stand, the final testimony was from his WME agent, Elan Ruspoli. Ruspoli, who has represented Majors for years, recounted a call from the actor on the night in question, describing Majors as “beyond concerned, distraught, worried.”

This conclusion of testimonies marks a pivotal moment in a case and reinforces that Jonathan Majors career and reputation is on the line.