JT Defends Lil Uzi Vert With Savage Instagram Clapback 

JT unloaded on Instagram Live after a viewer mocked her relief over Lil Uzi Vert’s recent medical scare, calling out online critics and defending her relationship in a profanity-laced rant.

While speaking to followers over the weekend, JT paused to read a comment that said, “this b#### said ‘she happy he survived.’”

Her response was immediate and unfiltered: “Girl shut the f### up. Okay, hoe, before I cuss your ass out.”

The rapper, formerly one-half of the City Girls, didn’t hold back as she continued to slam internet users for their obsession with celebrity drama. “Y’all believe everything you see on the internet and eat it up ‘cause y’all starving,” she said. “You are a f###### peasant. Y’all hate hearing me talk because y’all know I’m gone tell you the truth about y’allselves.”

JT also took aim at people who criticized her personal life.

“Y’all too worried about people who have more than you,” she said, brushing off the backlash with the same intensity she’s known for.

JT’s outburst followed growing speculation and concern over Lil Uzi Vert’s health.

The rapper was reportedly rushed to a New York City hospital on April 21 after falling ill at a luxury condo in Lower Manhattan. Paramedics arrived around 2:30 P.M. ET, and he was conscious during the ride, with JT by his side. Security staff used black umbrellas to block photographers and onlookers from getting a clear view.

He remained under medical observation overnight, and no official diagnosis has been released.

Bizarrely, Kanye West offered a vague update two days later, writing, “UZI is okay,” and adding, “They saying he’s dehydrated, but I know there’s more to it.” A relative later confirmed he was doing fine.