Lil Uzi Vert Hospitalized In NYC Following Months Of Fan Concern Over Alleged Drug Use

Lil Uzi Vert’s hospitalization follows fan concern over his alleged use of the drug nitrous oxide.

Lil Uzi Vert has reportedly suffered a medical emergency which led to his overnight hospitalization in New York City.

According to TMZ, the “Money Longer” rapper was rushed to a hospital in Lower Manhattan on Monday (April 21), after paramedics responded to an emergency call for a “sick person.” Eyewitnesses say the rapper was seen being wheeled out of a luxury condominium building on a gurney around 2:30 PM ET. Security used large black umbrellas to shield him from view as he was loaded into the ambulance. Uzi’s girlfriend, former City Girls rapper JT, was reportedly by his side during the incident.

Sources say the rapper was conscious when paramedics arrived and was immediately transported to the emergency room. As of April 22, he was still hospitalized, though no official update on his condition has been released.

The sudden hospitalization has sparked renewed concern among fans, many of whom have pointed to Uzi’s public posts and lyrics referencing nitrous oxide use in the months leading up to the incident. The rapper previously appeared to address the criticism in a series of social media posts, sharing a selfie with the caption “Nomore bad stuff” alongside a salute and balloon emoji—which could be a reference to how nitrous oxide is administered via ballons filled with the gas. In follow-ups, Uzi wrote “Trust the process” and “Who fried?”

Uzi also alluded to his nitrous use on Eternal Atake 2, in bars he rapped on the intro track “We Good.”

In the bars in question, Uzi raps, “They said I was lost/They thought I was a dead guy/I was on that NOS.”

On the next track, “Light Year (Practice),” he continued, adding, “I’m fresh off the nitrous/Ain’t mess up ability.”

Additionally, last year in August, a video circulation on social media of Uzi in the studio allegedly using nitrous oxide sparked widespread fan concern as he faced backlash from his listeners who were concerned about his health.