Juvenile Presented With Congressional Record To Celebrate His Impact On Music And Culture

Juvenile received a Congressional Record from U.S. Representative Troy Carter in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday (June 14).

Carter, a New Orleans native, honored Juvenile for leaving an indelible mark on music and culture. The congressman commended the “Back That Azz Up” creator for being a trailblazer of Southern Hip-Hop.

“Juvenile is most deserving of the highest recognition for proudly representing the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana as a globally recognized musical artist,” Carter said. “I am proud to acknowledge Terius ‘Juvenile’ Gray for his musical and cultural contributions, recognizing his pivotal role in popularizing the New Orleans Bounce style of music around the world, extending sincerest wishes that he continues to flourish in all of his endeavors, both in Louisiana and across the country.”

The multi-platinum-selling artist expressed his appreciation on social media. Juvenile shared photos of his special day on Capitol Hill and thanked Carter on Instagram.

“We keeping it Real on the Hill!!” he wrote. “Thank you to my Congressman Troy Carter for recognizing me and entering me into the official history of the United States of America!!”

Earlier this month, the Louisiana Legislature passed a resolution to acknowledge Juvenile’s cultural impact. He also got social media hyped for a Tiny Desk Concert, which he taped during his time in D.C.