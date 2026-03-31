Kai Cenat Calls Kanye West’s “Bully” A Banger After Industry Plant Drama

Kai Cenat’s giving Kanye West’s new album ‘Bully’ major props after their beef finally cooled down.

Kai Cenat just gave Kanye West’s new album the co-sign in a full reaction video to Bully on his YouTube channel, and he’s genuinely feeling what Ye put together this time around.

Ye’s 12th album features Travis Scott, CeeLo Green and others on the 18-track project, with the lead single “Father” featuring Scott already making noise.

“I am not going to lie. This was a banger album,” Cenat said during the stream. “I feel like he didn’t do too much overly experimental s###. I feel like he did just enough. You feel me? I ain’t gonna lie. I like this one. I really like this one, honestly. I’ll f### with it.”

That’s huge considering where these two were a few years ago.

Back in April 2024, Kanye went public, calling Cenat an “industry plant,” which caught the streamer completely off guard over his comments about Vultures.

Kai responded confused, asking, “wtf did I do,” but the damage was done.

Things escalated when Ye’s manager, John Monopoly, got involved, initially threatening to “link up” with Cenat in Queens. The tension didn’t last, though.

Monopoly eventually called Kai during a stream to smooth things over, and that conversation led Ye to reach out directly via DM.

“Happy new year, family,” Kanye texted, and just like that, the beef dissolved. Kai Cenat announced it on stream, telling his chat the feud was officially over.

Fast forward to now, and Kai’s giving Bully genuine praise. He’s not forcing it either. Kai’s endorsement carries real weight with his massive streaming audience.