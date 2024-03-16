Kamala Harris & Fat Joe Discuss Future Of Cannabis At White House Event

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vice President Kamala Harris emphasizes the need for swift action in reassessing federal marijuana classification during a policy roundtable.

Vice President Kamala Harris convened a roundtable discussion that brought together influential figures across politics, entertainment, and advocacy.

The gathering featured rapper Fat Joe, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and individuals previously pardoned for marijuana-related offenses.

The meeting deliberated the Biden administration’s current efforts to tackle the federal classification of marijuana and broader the implications for justice and equality in the United States.

Highlighting the event was Vice President Harris’s vocal commitment to addressing the historical inequities perpetuated by past drug policies.

“I will say that I believe that the promise of America includes equal justice under the law and for too many our criminal justice system has failed to live up to that core principle,” Harris stated, drawing upon her experiences as a prosecutor and later as the DA of San Francisco.

During her tenure as DA, Harris initiated reentry programs that exemplified a forward-thinking approach to criminal justice. She says these aspects are being incorporated into current administration policies.

Vice President Kamala Harris underscored the disproportionate impact of marijuana possession arrests on Black Americans and Latinos, noting, “Nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed, and what we need to do is recognize that far too many people have been sent to jail for simple marijuana possession.”

This statement aligns with President Biden’s announcements intended to rectify the federal classification of marijuana, which equates it with substances like heroin and marks it as more dangerous than fentanyl – a comparison Harris derided as “absurd, not to mention patently unfair.”

The administration’s directive towards the Department of Health and Human Services, along with the Department of Justice, to reassess marijuana’s classification reflects a crucial step towards substantive drug policy reform.

“We have directed…to reassess how marijuana is classified under the federal drug schedule,” Kamala Harris highlighted, stressing the urgency and necessity of this evaluation.

This roundtable represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate over marijuana reform, emphasizing the Biden administration’s commitment to combating the inequities of past drug policies and paving the way for a more just legal framework concerning cannabis.

With the involvement of voices like Fat Joe, the dialogue bridges the gap between policy-making and cultural influence, underlining the multifaceted approach needed to address the complexities of drug policy reform in America.