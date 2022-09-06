Kanye West: Adidas Don’t Want No Smoke

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s internet battle against one of his business partners is not quite done. Over the last week, the billionaire also known as Ye has taken aim at the Adidas corporation for supposedly stealing his intellectual property.

In his latest round of targeted attacks over non-Yeezy Adidas sneakers having some similarities to Yeezy-branded shoes, Kanye West appeared to enjoy a victory lap. The Donda album creator posted an all-caps response to the company that is part of the Adidas Yeezy collaboration.

“I COULD HEAR THE JOY IN MY TEAMS VOICES TODAY,” posted West on Instagram. “ADIDAS DON’T WANT NO MORE SMOKE. THE MOVIE [CREDITS] ARE ROLLING.”

He continued, “THIS WAR WASN’T ABOUT MONEY. IT WAS ABOUT CONTROL OF OUR FAMILIES, OF OUR BUSINESSES, OF OUR STORY, OF OUR VOICE. I GAVE THEM THE OPPORTUNITY TO SETTLE THIS QUIETLY. NOW IT’S TIME FOR GAP.”

Ye Has Issues With Gap Too

Kanye West also has a business partnership with Gap, Inc. That alliance with the multinational clothing retailer also seems strained at the moment.

Ye returned to Instagram to share another post. Apparently, the 45-year-old entertainer/entrepreneur received advice from his lawyers on how to move forward regarding his issues with Gap.

The second Instagram post read, “Dear Ye, Your legal team recommends that we refrain from posting anything on Gap for another 10 days.” For the IG caption, West just wrote, “10 days.”

At one point, the multiyear West/Gap deal was reportedly valued at nearly $1 billion. The Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection arrived in stores this summer.

Swizz Beatz Backs Up Kanye West

Fellow Hip Hop producer Swizz Beatz recently came to Kanye West’s defense. The Verzuz co-founder even called for a boycott of Adidas in support of Ye.

“I usually mind my business but this is DEAD WRONG! If we let them do this to @kanyewest it will happen to us also! This man created this groundbreaking innovation and it should be respected as a creative!” wrote Swizz Beatz.

The Ruff Ryders affiliate added, “YE is only asking for his work to be respected and not stolen that’s not crazy to me!! [We’re] not buying these!!!!!!!!!!!! @adidas you’re supposed to be original, do the correct thing please!!!”