Kanye West Claims He Assaults Women & Has Sex With Employees In Disturbing Tweets 

Kanye West ignited a firestorm online after posting a series of explicit and disturbing tweets in which he appeared to admit to sexually harassing and assaulting women—including his own employees—and mocked the Me Too Movement.

After targeting JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and others in a spree of explicit posts, the controversial rapper/producer described inappropriate workplace behavior in graphic detail.

“I used to do this hug where I press my c### against the girls leg and place my hands right where my pinky can touch the top of their ass,” he wrote in one post. “Like right under the small of their back.”

He claimed, “Gay n##### really be tryna f###. Now I know how my female employees feel when they around me.”

West also tweeted, “I used to f### employees in my office,” and reminded himself, “Don’t grab female employees softly by the neck when you hug them no matter how bad you want to. If a CEO don’t hug you inappropriately he’s a f#####. My hugs be too long for suuuure.”

The tweets didn’t stop at personal admissions. Kanye West mocked sexual assault allegations and the Me Too Movement.

“I broke my me too virginity,” he wrote and “I’m a walking me too.” In one post, he mused, “Sometimes I think Wow I have a rape allegation Life is funny like that.”

In another tweet, West appeared to accuse women of manipulating consent.

“B###### be retracting consent,” he wrote. “If a b#### don’t me too me she don’t know how to get money.”

He referenced one of his accusers by name, tweeting, “Lauren Pisciotta. At what point do you get mad at the people that put you up to this.”

Kanye West Faces Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Pisciotta, a former assistant to West, filed a lawsuit seeking $4 million in damages, alleging she was sexually assaulted and forced into sex acts after being drugged at a studio party involving West and Sean “Diddy” Combs. She claims she was treated as a “present” for others and was never paid for her work.

West has denied Pisciotta’s allegations, calling them “baseless” and accusing her of trying to extort him. She has allegedly gone into hiding after West made disparaging remarks about her personal life on social media.

Another civil lawsuit filed by model Jenifer An accuses Kanye West of sexually assault. An claims West strangled her during a 2010 music video shoot at the Chelsea Hotel in New York.

According to the complaint, West gagged her and screamed, “This is art!” while leaving her face smeared with saliva and makeup. An is seeking damages from both West and Universal Music Group, claiming the company failed to investigate the incident.

West’s history of inappropriate behavior has been documented by former Yeezy staffers, who accused him of showing explicit photos during meetings, including images of his then-wife Kim Kardashian.

He has previously spoken about his pornography addiction, blaming early exposure in childhood. As of now, West has not responded publicly to the backlash from his latest online outburst.