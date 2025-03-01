Kanye West Has Driven Assault Accuser Lauren Pisciotta Into Hiding

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An incendiary social media feud has propelled Kanye West’s former aide, Lauren Pisciotta, into hiding following her allegations of misconduct against the rapper.

Ye’s former assistant has gone into hiding following a barrage of online harassment stemming from his aggressive outbursts on social media platform X.

The digital assault came in the wake of Lauren Pisciotta’s 2023 lawsuit filed against the rapper, alleging a series of serious offenses, including sexual harassment and wrongful termination, claims Ye staunchly denies.

His incendiary posts were particularly vitriolic towards Pisciotta, with one reading, “WHY DID I NEVER F*** LAUREN PISCIOTTA SHE SMELLED FUNNY AND HALF OF THE NBA CAN ATTEST TO THAT.”

Another post declared, “REAL RAPE IS DIFFERENT THAN SOME ATTRACTIVE INCOMPETENT B#### WEARING TIGHT ASS PANTS TO WORK. AND KEEPING RECEIPTS TO EXTORT THEIR BOSS SOMEDAY.”

Pisciotta’s attorney, Arick Fudali, characterized these tweets as mocking and defamatory, contributing to Pisciotta’s decision to seek safety away from the public eye.

Her lawsuit details an account where Pisciotta alleges Ye drugged and sexually assaulted her during a studio session involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Furthermore, it asserts Ye’s repeated inappropriate actions, such as sending explicit messages and committing lewd acts both on the phone and in person.

Pisciotta claims her wrongful termination in 2022 left her without a promised severance of $3 million after being employed at an annual salary of $1 million under demands of consistent availability.

Ye refuted the allegations and hinted at countering with a lawsuit of his own, accusing Pisciotta of attempting sexual extortion.

According to Fudali, despite the intimidating tweets and the online vitriol from the rapper and his followers, Pisciotta is prepared to take her claims to trial to seek accountability and recompense.