Kanye West Claims Nazi Comments Were Art After Antisemitism Apology

Kanye West’s attorneys claimed his Nazi statements to employees were artistic expression in a new legal appeal filed this week.

Kanye West’s legal team filed documents in an ongoing courtcase on Monday and claimed his Nazi statements were protected artistic expression just weeks after he apologized for years of antisemitic behavior.

The Chicago rapper’s attorneys, Andrew Cherkasky and Katie Cherkasky, argued in the California appeals court that his comments calling himself a “Nazi” and “Hitler” to a Jewish employee were part of his creative process.

They’re challenging a lower court ruling that allowed workplace discrimination claims against the artist now known as Ye to proceed.

“The communications she challenges — creative directives, conceptual drafts, provocative imagery, marketing strategy and staffing decisions shaping a public-facing message — were not collateral to Ye’s art; they were part of its development,” the legal brief states, according to Billboard.

The lawsuit stems from text messages Ye allegedly sent to employee Jane Doe while promoting his Vultures 1 album in 2024.

Court documents cite messages where he wrote “I am a Nazi” and “welcome to the first day of working for Hitler” before firing her for complaining about the treatment.

Ye’s spokesperson, Milo Yiannopoulos, defended the legal strategy when contacted by Billboard.

“There is no contradiction,” Yiannopolous said. “Artistic product, even if interpreted as sympathetic to, or in support of, questionable or controversial or merely unfashionable ideology, is protected speech.”

The timing creates tension with Ye’s recent Wall Street Journal apology, where he blamed his antisemitic outbursts on brain damage from a 2002 car crash.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment and meaningful change,” he wrote in the January 26 full-page ad.

Ye began posting antisemitic content in October 2022, leading to the severing of partnerships with Adidas, Balenciaga, and other major brands.

He previously apologized in Hebrew on social media in December 2023 but later reversed course, praising Hitler in early 2025 posts and selling s####### merchandise on his website.

The renewed legal battle comes as Ye prepares to release his Bully album through a new partnership with Gamma.

The March 20 release marks his return to major distribution after years of controversy cost him lucrative business relationships across the fashion and music industries.

Ye faces multiple civil lawsuits over working conditions at his various companies, including the Yeezy fashion line and the now-closed Donda Academy private school.

A separate construction worker lawsuit against Ye began trial Tuesday in Los Angeles court, with the rapper expected to testify this week.