Kanye West Trial Begins With Milo Yiannopoulos Shocker

Kanye West appeared in Los Angeles court as contractor Tony Saxon demanded over $1 million for work on the rapper’s demolished Malibu estate.

Kanye West faces a Los Angeles courtroom battle over unpaid wages from his gutted Malibu mansion project. But, the real shocker happened outside the court when Milo Yiannopoulos delivered statements as West’s spokesman outside the courthouse.

Tony Saxon claims the Hip-Hop mogul owes him more than $1 million for seven weeks of work overseeing demolition. Saxon worked as project manager for West’s $57 million Tadao Ando-designed beachfront property in 2021.

West wanted the minimalist home stripped even further, removing jacuzzis, the plumbing, fireplaces, windows and even the electricity, according to Saxon’s attorney Ron Zambrano.

The rapper demanded Saxon convert stairs into slides and work without permits as part of his “evolving creative vision.” The contractor claims he lived on-site in a sleeping bag while receiving promised weekly payments of $20,000.

Saxon received approximately $260,000 but says most went toward materials and other workers before West terminated the arrangement.

West’s attorney, Andrew Cherkasky, countered that Saxon was an unlicensed independent contractor who “destroyed the Ando house” and quit voluntarily.

West sold the gutted mansion in September 2024 for $21 million, representing a staggering $36 million loss from his original purchase price.

The property changed hands again recently and returned to the market after a failed deal, highlighting the ongoing legal battles surrounding West’s real estate ventures.

Yiannopoulos defended West outside the court, stating Saxon “was overpaid and underqualified and should have quit while he was ahead.”

“He should have taken the quarter of a million dollars he was paid for six weeks’ work and run. For a while, he did for two years…until a law firm got involved. Now we are here trying to figure out if anything that Tony Saxon has ever said is true,” Yiannopoulos said.

The British commentator’s role as spokesman raises questions about West’s commitment to his recent antisemitic apology.

West published a full-page Wall Street Journal advertisement in January 2026 apologizing for his antisemitic remarks and praising Hitler.

Yiannopoulos has his own history of controversial statements, including racist and antisemitic commentary during his time at Breitbart News.

The provocateur was banned from multiple social media platforms and lost speaking engagements after making inflammatory remarks about various minority groups. His continued employment with West’s Yeezy company contradicts the rapper’s stated remorse for his own bigoted behavior.

The trial represents the first of more than a dozen employment lawsuits filed against West by West Coast Trial Lawyers. Saxon’s case could influence settlement negotiations for remaining claims if the jury awards significant damages.