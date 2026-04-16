Kanye West Defies European Bans With Global Tour Dates Through August

Kanye West books eight stadium shows across India, Turkey, Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal after UK and France bans.

Kanye West is taking his tour across the globe after Europe slammed the door in his face, and he’s not backing down from the challenge.

The UK government blocked him from entering the country, citing his presence as not conducive to the public good, which forced the Wireless Festival to cancel entirely.

France followed suit by postponing his Marseille show indefinitely, with officials exploring legal options to ban him outright.

Now, with eight stadium shows booked from May through August, Ye’s proving that there are still plenty of countries willing to host him despite the European rejection.

The tour kicks off May 23 in New Delhi, India, then moves to Istanbul on May 30 before heading to the Netherlands for back-to-back shows in Arnhem on June 6 and 8.

From there, he’ll hit Chorzów, Poland, on June 19, followed by Reggio Emilia, Italy, on July 18. Madrid, Spain, comes next on July 30, with the final show wrapping up in Algarve, Portugal, on August 7.

That’s a serious international run that shows demand for his music hasn’t disappeared, even with all the controversy surrounding him.

The European bans stem from years of antisemitic and racist comments that started in 2022, according to reports from the BBC and UK Home Office.

Ye released an apology a few months back, but many people felt it wasn’t genuine enough to erase three years of harmful rhetoric.

He acknowledged that rebuilding trust would take time and effort, and he’s apparently committed to proving through action that he’s changed.

His recent shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles drew massive crowds and showed that his fanbase is still there, ready to support him when he performs.

What makes this tour significant is that it directly contradicts the narrative that Ye’s career is finished.

According to BBC reports, the UK’s decision to ban him was unprecedented for a major artist in recent years, yet here he is, filling stadiums across multiple continents.

The Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal are all rolling out the welcome mat, suggesting that international attitudes toward him vary significantly depending on each country’s political climate and cultural values.