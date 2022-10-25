Kanye West: Kim Kardashian “Could Never Love” Pete Davidson Because “She Likes Black Guys”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West said Kim Kardashian split with Pete Davidson “Not just because he’s ugly,” but because he’s not her type, “he’s not Black.”

Kanye West says he always knew Kim Kardashian would break up with Pete Davidson because she has a type; according to Ye, “she likes Black guys.”

The DONDA rapper, currently at the center of controversy over his antisemitic remarks, has never been a fan of the comedian. Though Kim and Pete have since broken up, Kanye’s online harassment of Pete Davidson reportedly caused the comic to enter therapy.

However, Ye said their recent split was inevitable as Pete is not her type.

“I mean I knew there was no way she could love this dude,” Kanye West said during an appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast. “Not just because he’s ugly, he’s not Black. She likes Black guys.”

Furthermore, Kanye West said Kim Kardashian’s “type” is even more specific. “Every guy that she is with looks exactly the same,” Ye continued. “Ray J, Reggie Bush, at that time Kanye West. She has a type just like how I have a type. A lot of my girls look kind of similar to her.” Check out the clip below and the interview at the end of the page.

Elsewhere during the interview posted on Monday (Oct. 24), Ye described the mother of his four children as “My favourite of all time.” When asked about his love for Kim Kardashian, Kanye explained it’s down to her biology.

“It’s just, the DNA is like … she a mix of Rob and Kris,” Ye said, referring to Kim’s parents, Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner. “That’s a really high pool right there. Those are like two geniuses.”

Kanye West described himself as “the living” version of Kim’s late father during his interview with Piers Morgan.

“I’m still the priest of that home. They want to make it this matriarch society…but I am the priest of that home, and God is alive. I am the living Robert Kardashian,” Ye stated. “And I’m going to stand up for what God would want as a Christian.

Meanwhile, Kim condemned antisemitism in a recent social media post. While she did not mention Kanye by name, she called out hate speech. Kris Jenner and Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian also shared similar messages.