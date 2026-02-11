Kanye West Returning To European Stage After 12-Year Absence

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ye announced his first European concert since 2014 at Netherlands’ GelreDome on June 6, marking his return after recent Mexico shows.

Ye just dropped major news for European fans. The artist will perform at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, on June 6, 2026.

This marks his first European concert since 2014. That’s a 12-year gap for fans across the continent. The announcement comes as Ye rebuilds his career after years of controversy. He’s been making moves internationally over the past year.

In January, he sold out Mexico City’s Monumental Plaza de Toros. The show drew over 40,000 fans for his first major performance there in 18 years. Mexico’s shows prove that demand for Ye’s live performances remains strong. Now he’s bringing that energy to Europe.

GelreDome officials expect huge demand for the Netherlands date.

“This is an event of international scale and a special moment for Dutch audiences,” a venue spokesperson said.

The concert comes as Ye prepares to drop his new album Bully. The project hits streaming platforms on March 20, 2026, through Gamma distribution. Bully has been delayed multiple times since its original announcement. It was first scheduled for his daughter North’s birthday in June 2025.

The album represents a fresh start for the Chicago artist. He signed with independent distributor Gamma after major labels distanced themselves.

Ye’s career took a major hit after antisemitic comments in 2022 and 2023. Adidas ended their billion-dollar Yeezy partnership. Other brands followed suit. But January 2026 brought a turning point.

Ye published a full-page apology in The Wall Street Journal.

“I am not a Nazi or antisemite. I love Jewish people,” he wrote in the ad. He attributed his behavior to a four-month manic episode linked to bipolar disorder.

The apology came after inpatient treatment in Switzerland. Ye said he started medication and therapy to address his mental health.

“I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state,” the statement read. He committed to accountability and meaningful change.

Vanity Fair journalist Anna Peele interviewed Ye about the apology. She asked if it was just a PR move before his album release. Ye denied commercial motives. He said he felt genuine regret and remorse weighing on his spirit.

The Netherlands show will test European appetite for his return. It’s his first time back since the Yeezus tour over a decade ago. Another European date is planned for July 18 in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

But the Netherlands show opens this limited European run.

India is also reportedly in talks for April 2026 dates. That would mark another historic moment for live music in that market.

Ye’s live performances are known for massive production values. His artistic vision creates unique experiences that fans remember for years. Tickets for the GelreDome show are expected to sell fast when they go on sale February 13.