Kanye West Returns To Instagram To Address Gap, Adidas & Ownership Of Yeezy Name 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kanye West ended his Instagram suspension with a post addressing Adidas and Gap and ownership of the Yeezy name.

Kanye West returned to Instagram on Wednesday evening (Oct. 26) after having his access restricted earlier this month after accusing Diddy of being controlled by Jewish people.

The rapper-turned-fashion designer is in the midst of a firestorm after making a string of antisemitic remarks and controversial statements during a series of interviews this month. His first post on Instagram addressed his business with Adidas and Gap after both brands, and many others, severed ties with Ye.

Kanye West shared a screenshot allegedly of a conversation with a “Quinn Emmanuel,” discussing both companies.

“As to adidas, you can start to make new designs for footwear, apparel and accessories immediately,” the text read. “As to Gap, the non-compete expires December, 15 2022.”

Also mentioned was the Yeezy empire, with Quinn allegedly confirming Ye’s brand ownership. “You own the Yeezy name and all trademarks associated with Yeezy,” the text concluded.

“I haven’t got super model pu**y in over a month,” Kanye wrote in the caption. He also added, “Please send help.”

Adidas Drops Kanye West But Keeps Yeezy Name

On Tuesday, Adidas confirmed they had ended their working relationship with Kanye West over his antisemitic comments. However, they claimed to be the “sole owner” of all design rights to existing products and previous and new colorways under the partnership.

While Ye’s IG post notes the messages were sent: “Today 4:05 PM,” it is unclear when the screenshot was taken.

Earlier on Wednesday, a partner from law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Alex Spiro, confirmed he is not representing Kanye West, despite recent reports.

While the firm has represented the Donda rapper in the past, the attorney said Ye “asked me to be his attorney but the representation never formalized,” as per Reuters. “I do not represent Mr. West.”

Meanwhile, Skechers revealed they escorted Kanye West out of their L.A. office after he arrived “unannounced and without invitation.”