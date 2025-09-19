Kanye West’s “Director Of Intellgence” Can Sue Rapper Anonymously Out Of Security Concerns

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West’s former intelligence aide can move forward with a lawsuit under a pseudonym after a judge agreed his safety could be at risk.

Kanye West was dealt a legal setback in Los Angeles after a judge ruled that a man suing the rapper can keep his identity hidden due to credible threats and security fears.

The plaintiff, referred to as John Doe, alleges he was hired by Ye in December 2022 as a “director of intelligence” during the artist’s short-lived 2024 presidential bid.

According to court records, Doe says he was tasked with digging into the personal lives of Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori, including investigating alleged criminal activity such as sex trafficking.

Doe claims he hired private investigators to follow Ye’s wife during a trip to Australia and was ordered to gather intelligence on Kardashian based on the troubled rap star’s suspicions.

According to MyNewsLA, the court rejected Ye’s request to force Doe to reveal his real name publicly. The judge ruled that Doe’s anonymity in court filings would not interfere with the discovery process or depositions.

Doe says he suffers from PTSD and other disabilities stemming from his military service. He alleges that after reporting suspected child abuse at Ye’s Donda Academy, he was met with threats and intimidation.

According to the lawsuit, Ye told him, “You’re f***ing dead to me!” and played recordings that Doe perceived as threatening.

The legal filing also describes a chaotic environment within Ye’s inner circle.

Doe claims Ye’s behavior became erratic in mid-2024, after he started huffing nitrous oxide and had his titanium teeth installed.

He believes these changes contributed to Ye’s increasingly hostile conduct.

Doe further alleges that Ye’s operations manager warned him that his family could be in danger if he continued to be involved. He says he endured retaliation after raising concerns about the academy and watched other staff members leave under similar pressure.

The former employee is suing for retaliation, emotional distress, labor violations, and unpaid wages. He is seeking more than seven figures in damages.

The judge’s ruling, allowing Doe to remain anonymous, was issued in September 2025, clearing the way for the case to proceed.