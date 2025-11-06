Kanye’s Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Thong Through Australian Airport

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bianca Censori departed Australia in see-through pants that revealed her thong, continuing her pattern of provocative airport fashion choices.

Bianca Censori made another bold fashion statement as she departed Australia, strutting through the airport terminal in see-through pants that left little to the imagination.

The 30-year-old architect and wife of rapper Kanye West was photographed at Melbourne Airport wearing the revealing ensemble that clearly displayed her cheeks beneath the transparent fabric.

The Yeezy designer appeared unfazed by onlookers as she navigated through the busy terminal, her provocative outfit choice continuing a pattern of attention-grabbing looks during her brief Australian homecoming.

Censori’s latest airport appearance marks the end of what sources describe as a whirlwind 48-hour visit to her native country. During her short stay in Melbourne, Censori reunited with family members she hadn’t seen in months.

She was spotted around the city in various revealing outfits, including a golden bodysuit with matching tights and a purple bullet bra paired with sheer pink hosiery.

This departure comes amid ongoing speculation about her relationship with West, who was notably absent from her trip to Australia. Recent reports have suggested tension between the couple, particularly regarding West’s controversial public statements and behavior.

Censori’s solo travel has fueled speculation about the state of her marriage to the controversial rapper. West, who has faced numerous legal and business challenges in recent months, did not accompany his wife on the visit to Australia.

The Australian native’s fashion choices have become increasingly daring since her marriage to West in December 2022, including her controversial appearance at the 2025 Grammys with Kanye in a see-through dress.

Censori departed Australia on November 6, 2025, with her destination remaining undisclosed.



