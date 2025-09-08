Kendrick Lamar Snags Second Emmy For Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar earned his second Emmy on Sunday for his Super Bowl LIX halftime show, pushing him one step closer to EGOT territory.

Kendrick Lamar added another trophy to his growing collection after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction for his Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show.

The win, announced during Sunday (September 7) at the Creative Arts Emmys at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, marks Lamar’s second career Emmy.

His first came in 2022 for the Super Bowl LVI halftime performance alongside Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. This latest honor further cements his reputation as a creative force not just in Hip-Hop but across the entertainment world.

Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX set was hailed for its bold visuals and layered musical direction, earning praise for blending performance art with his signature lyrical depth.

Though he didn’t attend the ceremony, he shared the award with music director Tony Russell.

The Creative Arts Emmys spotlight behind-the-scenes excellence in television, including live events and music specials. Lamar’s halftime show stood out for its ambitious staging and musical execution.

That same night, Lamar also made waves at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, where he scored two technical wins for his “Not Like Us” video—Best Cinematography and Best Choreography.

He had 10 nominations overall, second only to Lady Gaga, who led the field with 12.

Despite being up for Artist of the Year, Lamar lost to Gaga. His album “GNX” also fell short in the Best Album category, which went to Sabrina Carpenter for “Short n’ Sweet.”

His duet with SZA on “Luther” was nominated for Best Collaboration, while Ariana Grande took home Video of the Year for “Brighter Days Ahead.”

Lamar’s Emmy win brings him closer to EGOT status—he now holds both Emmy and Grammy awards. He’s previously won Grammys for Album of the Year, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance.