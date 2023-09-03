EXCLUSIVE: Kenneth Petty Says Rape Accuser Is Trying To Embarrass Him; Lawyer Fires Back With Snarky Reply

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty claims the move by his rape accuser to amend her lawsuit with shocking photos is a publicity stunt to embarrass him.

Kenneth Petty, husband of rap superstar Nicki Minaj, has accused Jennifer Hough of trying to publicly embarrass him by requesting to amend her complaint to introduce evidence from his 1994 conviction for attempted rape.

Hough has filed a $20 million lawsuit against Petty and Nicki Minaj, claiming they have terrorized her for years to get her to recant rape allegations against Petty.

This harassment, Hough alleges, has forced her to live in constant fear, move consistently, and robbed her of her ability to work due to the harassment she has received from the fans and followers of Kenneth Petty and his world-famous wife.

Petty’s response to Hough’s demand to amend the complaint asserts that the true purpose of the request is to feed her and her counsel Tyrone Blackburn’s desire for publicity and to publicly humiliate him and Nicki Minaj.

The evidence submitted by Hough includes photographs of the knife used during the incident, images of the room where she alleges the assault occurred, bruises on her side, and pictures of her neck where she claims Petty choked her.

Petty’s lawyer contends that the public filing of the exhibits, combined with Hough and her counsel’s public statements concerning the graphic images and the proposed Second Amended Complaint, demonstrates that the motion was made in bad faith.

In contrast, Hough’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, claims nothing could be further from the truth.

Blackburn contends that Hough has been forced to live in a world where she has been called a liar and made to defend her lived experience that Petty visited upon her.

“Now, [Hough] has secured confirming evidence…she is somehow ‘acting in bad faith.’ If anything, [Hough] is acting in good faith, as she is solidifying a position that she has had concerning the rape in 1994, which is that she did not ‘lie on that man [Defendant Petty],” Tyrone Blackburn explained.

“Petty did not come forward to clear the record when his wife went on her Queen Radio program and accused [Hough] of lying. Accused [Hough] of being a white woman, saying ‘white equals right,’ and disgustingly insinuating that Plaintiff is comparable to Carolyn Bryant, the white

woman who wrongfully accused Emmett Till,” Tyrone Blackburn snapped.

Jennifer Hough has been locked in a legal war with Kenneth Petty and Nicki Minaj over claims that Kenneth violated his plea deal’s terms for allegedly intimidating or harassing her.

Hough claims she has been living in constant fear due to intimidation, harassment, and threats from Petty and his associates after she refused a cash offer to recant her claims so he could be removed from the National Sex Offender Registry.