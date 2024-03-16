Kid Cudi Responds To Kanye West’s Claims He Inspired Last 20 Years Of Hip-Hop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

This isn’t going to sit well with Kanye West!

Kid Cudi may be stirring the pot with his longtime collaborator Kanye West following their recent reconciliation and the Vultures 1 rapper’s latest interview.

On Friday (March 15), Cudi appeared to respond to the claim West made in his new interview with Big Boy in which he breaks down how he believes he’s responsible for inventing every style of music for the last two decades.

In his brief remark, the INSANO lyricist referenced a Wikipedia article about the origins of West’s 808s & Heartbreak album, which West cited as an industry-shifting release. Though he didn’t author any text in the tweet, aside from a smiley face emoji covering up its mouth, Kid Cudi did share a screenshot of a portion of the Wiki, which cites him as one of West’s main sources of inspiration for the album.

“Kid Cudi’s sound is what inspired Kanye West to create his cathartic 808s & Heartbreak (2008), with West later stating that he and Cudi were ‘the originators of the style, kinda like what Alexander McQueen is to fashion,” the Wiki post reads. “‘Everything else is just Zara and H&M.'”

Again, while there is little to any other indication as to why Cudi shared the tweet, it would only make sense it serves as a response to West claiming responsibility for the careers of artists such as The Weeknd, Drake, Future and Young Thug.

“I done invented every style of music of the past 20 years, I created this genre. I created Weeknd’s genre, Trav, Drake…I’m gonna go ‘head and say it, with all love, Future and Thug also, because of the autotune album if you think about it,” Kanye West said to Big Boy.

Check out the full clip below.