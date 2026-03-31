Kid Rock Posts Military Helicopter Video, Army Launches Administrative Review

Kid Rock posts videos of Apache helicopters flying over his Nashville estate, prompting the U.S. Army to launch an investigation.

Kid Rock posted videos showing him saluting Apache helicopters hovering over his Nashville estate, and now the U.S. Army’s got questions about what actually went down.

The country-rap rocker stood by his pool at his “southern White House” replica, applauding and giving a military salute as two AH-64 Apache helicopters flew overhead on March 28, 2026.

He captioned the footage with a direct shot at California Governor Gavin Newsom, writing, “This is a level of respect that s### for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her.”

The post was clearly referencing Newsom’s recent move to ban Kid Rock from California, which the governor announced on social media last month.

Army officials aren’t treating this as a casual flyby.

Major Montrell Russell, an Army spokesperson, confirmed that the service has launched an administrative review into the incident, according to USA Today.

Russell stated that “Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations,” and that the review would assess whether the mission complied with regulations and airspace requirements.

The Army emphasized that appropriate action would be taken if any violations were discovered.

The timing raises eyebrows because those same Apache helicopters also flew over “No Kings” protests happening in Nashville that same day, where thousands gathered across the country to oppose Trump’s efforts to expand presidential power.

Kid Rock’s longtime friendship with Trump is well-documented, and he’s been actively supporting conservative causes.

He recently appeared in a workout video with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Secretary of Health and Human Services, and hosted Turning Point USA’s halftime s### show, which was marketed as the “All-American” alternative to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance.