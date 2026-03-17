Kiki Shepard, “Show Time At The Apollo” Queen Of Fashion, Dies

Kiki Shepard, the iconic Apollo co-host who defined live television hosting for 15 years, dies at 74 from a heart attack.

Kiki Shepard left an imprint on live television that’ll never fade. The legendary co-host of “Showtime at the Apollo” died Monday from a massive heart attack. She was 74.

For fifteen years straight, from 1987 to 2002, Shepard was the Apollo. She wasn’t just introducing acts. She was the energy, the style, the presence that made the whole thing work.

Viewers tuned in to see her as much as they tuned in to see the performers. That’s real power. The fashion game was hers.

She earned the nickname “Apollo Queen of Fashion” because she understood that hosting wasn’t just about talking. It was about presence. It was about commanding a room. Every outfit, every gesture, every moment mattered.

According to Deadline, Shepard shared hosting duties with some serious names. Steve Harvey, Sinbad, Mo’Nique, Rudy Rush, Mark Curry, Rick Aviles.

The Apollo was a launching pad for unknowns, and Shepard was the one introducing them to the world. That stage changed lives, and she was the gateway.

But Shepard wasn’t just a TV personality. She appeared on “A Different World,” “Baywatch,” “NYPD Blue,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

She played herself on “Everybody Hates Chris.” She was a working entertainer, period.

Born in Tyler, Texas, in 1951, Shepard came up through Broadway in the late ’70s and early ’80s. “Bubbling Brown Sugar,” “Comin’ Uptown,” “Porgy and Bess.”

That live theater foundation made her perfect for the Apollo. She understood what it meant to perform in front of a live audience.

The Apollo lost one of its greatest ambassadors, and television lost a legend who understood that hosting was an art form.