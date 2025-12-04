Kim Kardashian Drags Kanye For Accusing Her Of Faking Paris Robbery

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian said Kanye West once accused her of faking the 2016 Paris robbery, a claim she called “a knife to my heart.”

Kim Kardashian relived the trauma of her 2016 Paris robbery and revealed that her ex-husband Kanye West once accused her of fabricating the ordeal for reality TV, a claim she said left her devastated.

On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kardashian returned to Paris to testify in the trial against the group of men charged with robbing her at gunpoint and stealing over $10 million in jewelry.

The incident, which took place nearly a decade ago, left a lasting impact on her life. But what hurt her most, she said, was the disbelief from someone she once trusted deeply.

“My ex-husband had said, ‘And you faked your robbery for a TV show,’ and had said that in front of all these people,” Kardashian said during a confessional, visibly emotional. “That was a knife to my heart.”

She added, “Just to think that someone wouldn’t believe you , that’s so close to you, that should know you, that should know how much that affected your life, it just really bothered me. You don’t know who I am.”

At the time of the robbery, West was performing in New York City and abruptly ended his concert to be with Kardashian. The couple divorced in 2022.

The trial, which took place in May, gave Kardashian a chance to confront her assailants and silence skeptics.

“To finally be able to go to trial and face these people and hear their accounts and apologies, I’m like, see, guys. It was real,” she said through tears. “I’m happy it’s over.”

After giving six hours of testimony, Kardashian returned to her hotel and spoke to her mother, Kris Jenner, about how the incident shaped her.

“The robbery changed my life for the better,” she said. “I wanted to say that (on the stand), and I thought my attorneys were gonna kill me. They’d lose it if I said that. Said, ‘Thank you for doing this to me.’”

Eight of the ten defendants were convicted, while two were acquitted. The four directly involved in the heist received sentences of up to eight years, though most avoided further jail time due to time already served.

The verdict was delivered in May 2025.