Kim Kardashian Executive Produces New Baseball Reality

Kim Kardashian is stepping into the sports world with a new reality series that’s about to change how we see competitive youth baseball.

Paramount+ just greenlit “Team Moms,” an unscripted show that’ll follow the intense world of the Legendary Prep Academy in Scottsdale, Arizona, where teenage athletes are grinding to make it to Division 1 scholarships, NIL deals, and eventually the MLB.

The streamer is continuing its push into reality content, and Kardashian’s exec is producing this one alongside ITV America, Kim Kardashian Productions, and Paramount Sports Entertainment.

The series is gonna focus on the coaches, families, and teen athletes who make up the starting lineup for one of the most competitive youth baseball programs in the country.

These aren’t just casual players; we’re talking about kids whose parents are willing to do whatever it takes to get them to the big leagues.

The intensity of the program matches the fervor of the parents who’ll stop at nothing to ensure their kids make it, and that’s where the real drama lives.

According to Deadline, the show will premiere later this year and give viewers an inside look at this high-stakes world.

Kardashian’s bringing serious production power to the table. Mioshi Hill, Jordana Hochman, Jeremiah Smith, and Tom Ciaccio are executive producing for ITV America, with Natalie Ento also on board as an EP.

Kardashian’s already got a track record with unscripted content through her work on “The Kardashians” and legal drama “All’s Fair,” so she knows how to make compelling television.

She’s also working on Netflix’s comedy film “The Fifth Wheel” and developing TV projects like “Group Chat” and “Calabasas Behind the Gates,” so her production slate is packed.

The network also hired former Netflix exec Damla Dogan to strengthen their unscripted division, signaling they’re serious about building a powerhouse reality slate.

“Team Moms” is the latest piece of that puzzle, and it’s clear Paramount+ is betting big on the intersection of sports, family drama, and the relentless pursuit of athletic excellence.

The show premieres later in 2026.