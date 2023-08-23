Kim Kardashian Jumps Rope With North West’s Oversized Double Dutch Braids 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian whooped with delight as she jumped rope with her daughter North West’s extra-long pink and black braids.

North West is having fun on her adventures with her famous mother Kim Kardashian, donning a set of braids so long they’re more than twice her own height.

On Tuesday (August 22) the SKIMS mogul shared a video from Japan of her little girl wearing a kimono, showing off her oversized braids. North walks into the frame with her long locks trailing behind her before pulling a martial arts pose. “Look at these braids,” Kim said to her daughter who looked over the moon with her new hairstyle.

The mom-and-daughter duo has been sharing videos from their trip to Japan on their joint TikTok account. In one cute clip, Kim Kardashian jumped rope with North West’s braids. The ten-year-old held on tightly to one end while her friend held the other. Kim whoops with delight as she jumps barefoot, turning with each leap.

“Rapunzel rapunzel jump through my hair,” West wrote on the video.

@kimandnorth When your hair could be used as a jump rope ♬ original sound – Kim and North

In another, little North and her friend hold up her extra-long braids as they walk through the streets of Tokyo.

Before jetting off to Japan, Kim Kardashian treated North and her basketball team to a fancy dinner at celebrity hotspot Katsuya in Los Angeles to sample the country’s cuisine.

The girls appeared to have come straight from a game and were dressed in their team uniforms. After sampling the high-end dishes on offer, the girls indulged in some ice cream and frozen yogurt for dessert.