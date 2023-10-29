Kim Kardashian Defends Having Nannies For Kids With Kanye West: “It Takes A Village”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian is defending her parenting skills after she was criticized for complaining about how hard it is to be a “single” mom. Read more.

Kim Kardashian has responded to backlash over her complaints about being a single parent.

Kim Kardashian was criticized after complaining about the challenges of being a single parent to her four children despite having help from nannies and a chef.

In the most recent installment of “The Kardashians,” Kim reflected on her comments, which she made on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast earlier this year.

“I think I’m still learning how to be a single parent,” the 43-year-old acknowledged in the episode. “And I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say.”

Kim shares her children, North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, with her ex-husband Kanye West.

During her conversation with Jay, the Skims founder called parenting “really f**king hard” and confessed that she cries herself to sleep some nights.

Soon after the podcast episode went live, social media users quickly pointed out that Kim has the luxury of multiple nannies to help her look after her kids as well as a chef to take care of cooking duties.

During “The Kardashians” episode, Kim explained that although she does have extra help regarding her children, nobody can take over her job as their mother.

“Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful. It’s all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids but at the end of the day, your kids only want you,” she said.

Kim and Kanye married in 2014 and their divorce was finalized in November 2022.