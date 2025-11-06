Kim Kardashian Poses Topless Wearing Only Silk Ties In Magazine Shoot

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian stunned in behind-the-scenes Re-Edition photos, posing topless in silk ties while promoting her Hulu legal drama “All’s Fair.”

Kim Kardashian revealed behind-the-scenes images from her daring Re-Edition magazine photoshoot, where she appeared topless, wearing only strategically placed silk ties.

The SKIMS founder shared Instagram photos showing her bare-chested look from the editorial shoot, where colorful silk neckties served as her only coverage across her torso and shoulders.

The 44-year-old reality star wore gray tailored pants with a brown belt on her lower half, while multiple ties in various colors wrapped around her midsection and draped across her chest.

In the artistic images, Kim Kardashian positioned her hands strategically over her chest in some shots while maintaining the tie arrangement. She completed the avant-garde look with a pinstriped eye mask and a gray necktie around her throat.

The photoshoot represents another bold fashion moment during her current press tour for Hulu’s “All’s Fair,” which premiered November 5, 2025.

The legal drama marks Kardashian’s first leading television role, where she portrays divorce attorney Allura Grant. The character draws inspiration from her real-life divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, who handled two of Kardashian’s three divorces and served as an executive producer on the series.

Throughout the “All’s Fair” promotional campaign, Kardashian has showcased numerous attention-grabbing outfits.

The series has faced mixed critical reception, with some reviewers calling it a “crime against television” while others praise Kardashian’s casting as the divorce attorney.

The show airs on Hulu and features Kardashian alongside Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor and Naomi Watts in the all-female law firm setting.