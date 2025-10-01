Kim Kardashian Taps Megan Thee Stallion, JAY-Z’s Lawyer, Sues Ray J For Defamation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner filed a defamation suit against Ray J after he claimed during a livestream that they were being investigated by federal authorities.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner launched a defamation lawsuit against Ray J in Los Angeles on Tuesday, following the singer’s claim during a livestream that the two are under federal investigation.

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Alex Spiro, centers on statements Ray J made during a September 24 livestream with Chrisean Rock. In the video, Ray J said, “The feds is coming, there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s worse than Diddy.”

According to court filings, Kim Kardashian and Jenner argue Ray J’s remarks are false and damaging, accusing him of fueling a “decades-long campaign” of harassment stemming from their early 2000s relationship. The suit claims Ray J “is unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms. Kardashian over 20 years ago.”

Ray J and Kardashian dated between 2003 and 2006. Their relationship became widely known after a private video surfaced in 2007, a moment that coincided with the launch of Kardashian’s reality TV rise.

The lawsuit also cites Ray J’s appearance in the Tubi documentary United States vs. Sean Combs, where he said, “If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it.” Kardashian and Jenner’s legal team says that the comment was meant to “plant the seed” for the more explosive livestream accusation days later.

The complaint additionally points to Ray J’s history of making questionable public claims.

Earlier this year, he alleged a sexual relationship with rapper Sexyy Red, which she denied. Ray J later walked back the claim, saying, “You know I playin I’m always trolling and you know I love you … sorry if you mad at me.”

Spiro, who has represented Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and other high-profile clients said, “Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before nor have they been distracted by noise — but this false and serious allegation left no choice.”

The suit demands unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, alleging Ray J’s comments caused “substantial and ongoing harm to their personal and professional reputation.”

Though Kardashian and Jenner have built a massive media and business empire since Keeping Up with the Kardashians launched in 2007, they’ve rarely taken legal action over public statements.

This move signals a shift in how they’re handling long-running public disputes.