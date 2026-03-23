King Harris Secures Ms. Jackson Brand Name For Weed Products Against 50 Cent

King Harris says he locked down the rights to “Ms. Jackson” for his weed brand, using his late mother’s name as the centerpiece of his ongoing war with 50 Cent.

T.I.’s son went nuclear in the feud between his father and the Queens rapper, turning a family name into a product line that’s got everyone talking about how far he’s willing to take this thing.

The whole situation started when 50 and T.I. were supposed to battle on Verzuz, but that never happened. After 50 disrespected King’s mom Tiny, all hell broke loose with diss tracks from T.I., King and Domani aimed at Fif’s dome.

King Harris decided to jump in the middle of it all by dropping diss tracks like “Made Man” and “Droptop” that came straight at 50 Cent.

50 Cent responded by using the “Power: Origins” theme song as his own diss track response to King’s moves.

But here’s where it gets wild: King didn’t just stop with music.

“People asking me why we got Ms. Jackson on a pack?” King explained in his statement. “N#### wanted to make a TV show. I call it even. When I’m listening to the intro of the g###### season, I’m going to be smoking Ms. Jackson.”

T.I. actually acknowledged that King was right to defend his family, but said he felt uncomfortable about targeting 50’s deceased mother, Sabrina Jackson, who passed away back in 1983.

The tension between these two camps keeps building with no signs of stopping anytime soon.

The escalation in this feud shows exactly how personal things have gotten between these two families over the years.

King Harris also registered trademark applications for both product variations to ensure no one else could legally use the name.