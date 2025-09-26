Kneecap Rapper Cleared Of Terrorism Charge, Issues Defiant Message On Free Speech

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kneecap’s Mo Chara had a terrorism charge dismissed, declaring, “Your attempts to silence us have failed.”

Kneecap rapper, Mo Chara, walked out of Woolwich Crown Court in London on Friday with a terrorism charge dismissed and a defiant message for the British government: “Your attempts to silence us have failed.”

Chara, whose real name is Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, had been facing prosecution over allegations he displayed a Hezbollah flag during a 2023 performance in London.

However, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring ruled the charge invalid due to a procedural error, stating that the six-month statutory deadline had expired before consent was properly obtained, according to BBC News.

BREAKING: Terror Charges Against Kneecap Dropped



Mo Chara is Free. Free Palestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/dR7qhUxPLy — Double Down News (@DoubleDownNews) September 26, 2025

The 27-year-old artist had been charged in May, nearly six months after video from a November concert at London’s O2 Kentish Town surfaced. The footage, reviewed by the Metropolitan Police, allegedly showed a flag linked to the proscribed group Hezbollah.

Mo Chara denied the accusation and maintained the case was politically motivated.

The investigation gained momentum after Kneecap’s controversial Coachella performance, where the group criticized Israel’s military actions in Gaza and displayed a screen reading “F### Israel. Free Palestine.”

That moment, along with chants and statements at other shows, drew sharp attention from authorities and international media.

Kneecap’s Mo Chara Defends Free Speech: “We Will Not Be Silent”

Following the dismissal, Kneecap’s official X account posted a lengthy statement from Mo Chara, who framed the case as an attack on political speech.

“This entire process was never about me, never about any threat to the public and never about ‘terrorism,’ a word used by your government to discredit people you oppress,” he wrote. “It was always about Gaza. About what happens if you dare to speak up.”

He continued, “Your attempts to silence us have failed, because we are right, and you are wrong. We will not be silent. We said we would fight you in your court and we would win.”

He ended the message with: “We have. If anyone on this planet is guilty of terrorism, it is the British state. Free Palestine! Tiocfaidh ár lá. (Our day will come).”

A message from Liam Óg:



"A massive thank you to my legal team.



Darragh, Jude, blinne, Brenda, Gareth and to all at Phoenix law.



A special thanks also to my interpreter Susan.



This entire process was never about me, never about any threat to the public and never about… pic.twitter.com/xj16kEvcdl — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) September 26, 2025

The Belfast-based trio, which includes Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, has built a reputation for politically charged lyrics and unapologetic commentary. Their music, often performed in Irish Gaelic, has drawn both praise and condemnation, especially for their outspoken stance on Palestinian rights since the October 7 Hamas attack and Israel’s response in Gaza.

Kneecap has previously been barred from performing in Canada and has faced backlash for comments made at Glastonbury and other festivals. The group has repeatedly denied any affiliation with terrorist organizations, calling the charges a distraction from what they describe as “state-supported war crimes.”

The court’s decision on September 26 is being seen as a significant moment for freedom of expression within the UK’s counter-terrorism legal framework.