Ksoo’s Dad Sentenced To Time Served After Testifying Against Sons

Ksoo’s dad walked free after testifying against his son in a murder case tied to Jacksonville’s deadly Hip-Hop feud.

Abdul Robinson Sr. walked out of a Jacksonville courtroom Friday after being sentenced to time served for aiding two men in escaping after the 2020 murder of Charles “Lil Buck” McCormick Jr., a killing tied to the city’s long-running Hip-Hop gang rivalry.

The 54-year-old father of rapper Ksoo had already spent 1,898 days behind bars, the exact number of days handed down by the judge.

“I don’t know if they’re here or not, but I sincerely apologize for my part in their brief. I understand what it is to lose a child because I lost one. And I know some days you’re mad, some days you’re angry. It’ll never be the same, but I sincerely apologize for my part,” Robinson told the judge during his hearing.

Robinson Sr. admitted to helping his nephew Leroy “ATK Scotty” Whitaker and Dominique “Butta” Barner flee after Lil Buck’s death, which prosecutors say was part of the deadly feud between Jacksonville’s ATK and KTA crews.

“Your Honor, I’ll never give nobody a ride again. I don’t care if they call me and say they in labor, they water broke, I don’t care. I’ll never give nobody a ride again. I even thought the next car I get, I’m taking all the seats out besides the drivers seat because of this situation,” Robinson told the judge.

The violent back-and-forth between the two groups has claimed numerous lives since 2017, when 19-year-old Zion Brown, cousin of the late Julio Foolio, was gunned down, igniting a series of retaliatory killings that have engulfed the city’s rap scene.

Robinson Sr.’s release came with a heavy price.

As part of a plea deal, he testified against his own son, Ksoo. That testimony helped prosecutors secure a first-degree murder conviction against the rapper.

The case is one of several tied to the deadly Hip-Hop beef gripping Jacksonville.

In June 2024, Foolio was killed in Tampa. Prosecutors later secured a manslaughter conviction against Alicia Andrews, who they say helped track the rapper before he was ambushed and killed.

Though Robinson Sr. is no longer behind bars, he’s not entirely free.

His sentence includes two years of community control with electronic ankle monitoring, followed by three years of probation. The judge also imposed additional conditions as part of his supervised release.

Two other men involved in Lil Buck’s murder received life sentences. ATK Scotty received a life sentence, while Butta received 25 years after cooperating and testifying for prosecutors.