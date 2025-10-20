Geto Boys MC Bushwick Bill & Son Usher In Sid Wilson’s Label With “Take It Back”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The late rapper’s son, Lil Bushwick, will release his self-titled debut on Vomit Face Records October 31.

Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson has launched a new label, Vomit Face Records, debuting with “Take It Back,” a genre-blending single by Houston rapper Lil Bushwick that features unreleased vocals from his late father, Geto Boys legend Bushwick Bill. The track, co-produced by DJ Lethal of House of Pain and Limp Bizkit fame, merges raw Hip-Hop storytelling with punk and industrial elements.

“Bushwick Bill and I had made a promise to each other to make an album,” Wilson said. “After several roadblocks in scheduling, Bill sadly, and unfortunately, passed away due to illness most were unaware of. In meeting his son and discovering that he too was a music artist, I made a promise to the spirit of the great Bushwick, that I would fulfill our pact by producing an album for his son.

“We did just that, and through the help of a dear friend DJ Lethal, we were able to add an unreleased track of Bill’s, and I’m proud to say, we made the impossible possible for this iconic Hip-Hop lineage of father and son.”

Lil Bushwick, who follows in his father’s footsteps with his debut album due out October 31, reflected on the personal significance of the collaboration.

“Being able to collaborate with my pops six years after his passing brings me a different type of joy,” he said. “Hearing his voice again speaking life and expressing himself just as I remembered takes me back to the simpler times. I know he’d be proud of how I approached each verse my own way. He was always big on being yourself and I’ll forever be that. Long live Chuckwick 4L.”

Bushwick Bill, born Richard Shaw, died in June 2019 at age 52 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. As a member of the pioneering Southern rap group Geto Boys, he helped shape Houston’s hip-hop identity with vivid storytelling and unflinching realism. His legacy—marked by hits like “Mind Playing Tricks on Me”—continues to influence generations of rappers, including his son.

Wilson described Vomit Face Records as a haven for outliers and innovators, welcoming artists who reject convention. The label’s roster includes Lil Bushwick, J57, DEAD X HEDZ, Rome Fortune, Ricardo Grimm and Mars Black (whose DJ is Omaha-based producer Ebabbs).

“Vomit Face Records is about tearing down the walls,” Wilson said. “This is for the artists who don’t fit in and never wanted to. It’s rebels in motion that unapologetically stand out. It’s to celebrate imperfection, people making real art out of the mess in a world that rewards fake.”

Lil Bushwick’s self-titled album opens with his father’s iconic line, “This year Halloween fell on a weekend,” from the Geto Boys’ 1991 classic “Mind Playing Tricks on Me.” The project explores grief, legacy and personal evolution through a mix of Houston Hip-Hop and experimental hardcore production.

“This project shows my diversity as an artist,” Lil Bushwick said. “It pushes the envelope musically and experiments with sounds I never thought I’d rap on. It takes you through every emotion and brings you into the mind & life of Bushwick.”