Latto, Kelly Rowland, Lil Yachty, Omarion & More Star In Final Season Of ‘Grown-ish’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta siren will play the love interest to Diggy Simmon’s character, Doug.

As Freeform prepares to bid farewell to its hit show “Grown-ish,” a spin-off of ABC’s award-winning sitcom “Black-ish,” it will continue to play in the Hip-Hop sphere by adding multiple rappers to the cast.

The show has previously welcomed Joey Badas$$ as well as made Diggy Simmons, the son of Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, a permanent cast member named “Doug.” Now in its sixth and final season, the show is set to introduce several fresh faces, including Latto.

According to Deadline, Big Latto will play “Sloane,” a wine company representative who stocks Doug’s lounge with exquisite wines. A clip of her debut on the series showcases the “Seven” singer’s acting chops.

Other artists who will grace the show’s small screen during the last season include Kelly Rowland, Omarion, Lil Yachty, NLE Choppa and Anderson .Paak.

Premiered in 2018, the cast has heavily relied on the star power of young Black Hollywood actors like Yara Shahidi, who’s the star of the show, and her “Black-ish” brother, Marcus Scribner.

Singers Chloë and Halle Bailey were cast members for several seasons and, in addition to Simmons, the cast boasts another young heartthrob, Trevor Jackson.

Watch the sneak peek above.