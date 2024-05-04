Donald Trump Attacked By Whoopi Goldberg Over “Anti-White” Comments

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Whoopi Goldberg has blasted Donald Trump over his comments about race. The daytime host slammed the former President’s claims of “anti-white sentiment” on her show The View.

Donald had alleged America’s current administration, led by Joe Biden, is “sort of against anybody depending on certain views.”

He went on to claim the government harbors anti-Catholic sentiment before declaring the entire country had taken on an “anti-white feeling.”

“They’re against Catholics,” Donald Trump, 77, told Time Magazine in an interview published this week.

“They’re against a lot of different people … I think there is a definite anti-white feeling in this country, and that can’t be allowed either.”

An infuriated Whoopi, 68, used her platform to condemn Donald’s comments.

“Nobody in your family was hung,” she pointed out, in reference to the nearly 5,000 Black former slaves who were lynched after slavery was abolished in 1865.

“Nobody in your family was chased because of the color of their skin. How dare you? There’s no anti-white issue here.”

Whoopi Goldberg went on to say she believed Donald Trump was creating unnecessary division, saying, “You are perpetrating anti-humanist issues here