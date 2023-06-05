Latto, NLE Choppa, Kelly Rowland & More To Guest Star On ‘Grown-ish’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The ‘Black-ish’ spin-off is coming to an end.

The final season of Freeform’s Grown-ish will include a star-studded lineup of guest performances. Rappers Latto and NLE Choppa as well as singers Kelly Rowland and Omarion have been confirmed for the sitcom.

Season 6 of Grown-ish will be the final run for the Black-ish spin-off. The California University-set Grown-ish features Black-ish-introduced characters played by Yara Shahidi and Marcus Scribner.

Deadline reports Latto will take on the role of a wine representative named Sloane. The “Big Energy” hitmaker began her entertainment career as a contestant on The Rap Game competition reality show.

Kelly Rowland will portray a psychology professor on Grown-ish. The Destiny’s Child member previously acted in films and TV series such as Think Like a Man, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, and American Soul.

NLE Choppa and Omarion will appear as themselves in the upcoming Grown-ish season. The show’s main cast also includes Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, Daniella Perkins, Justine Skye, and Tara Raani.

The Grammy-nominated R&B duo of Chloe x Halle spent several years on Grown-ish as well. Chlöe Bailey (Swarm) and Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid) acted as the Forster twins for the first four seasons.

Grown-ish also announced Hip Hop recording artists Lil Yachty and Anderson .Paak as upcoming guest stars. The first half of the Kenya Barris-created show’s Season 6 episodes will premiere on June 28.