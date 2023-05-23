Kelly Rowland To Serve As A Judge On Audible’s ‘Breakthrough’ Singing Competition Series

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Sara Bareilles and Daveed Diggs are also attached to the project.

Four-time Grammy winner and Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland will take on the role of judge for a new audio program premiering on June 1. Audible’s Breakthrough is described as the first-ever singing competition series developed exclusively as a podcast.

“I am so happy to be a part of this series that highlights and gives a voice to emerging artists,” says Kelly Rowland. “Audible is an ideal space for this and Breakthrough is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to up-and-coming musicians. I’m rooting for them all!”

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles will also serve as a judge on Breakthrough alongside Kelly Rowland. Both women will mentor the contestants and provide artistic development throughout the season.

“I am so thrilled to be joining this group of wildly talented people for Breakthrough!” states Sara Bareilles. “I love that the creative team are on the same journey as our audience – getting to know these artists without seeing them – developing a sense of their artistry through only their music and storytelling.”

Bareilles continues, “These five incredible souls showed up to each challenge with courage and vulnerability that invited us all into a remarkably intimate space, and I learned so much from them. No matter where you are in your career it is always inspiring to witness someone reach for the deepest parts of themselves and be willing to share that tender space.”

Audible Also Taps ‘Hamilton’ Star Daveed Diggs For ‘Breakthrough’

In addition, Grammy Award winner/Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs will host Breakthrough. Over nine episodes, competitors have the chance to win mid-season prizes, including additional vocal coaching sessions, studio recording time, and recording equipment.

“With our long-standing, highly popular Words + Music series and our newer Origins series, Audible has created a unique auditory experience for our listeners. Breakthrough pushes the boundaries of audio even further and invites music lovers to participate in the first of its kind, audio-only singing competition,” says Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios.

Mashariki adds, “We are excited to have the immensely talented Kelly Rowland, Sara Bareilles, and Daveed Diggs guide the contestants as they hone their musical abilities and learn from some of the top artists in the music business.”

Previously, Audible announced Hip Hop 50 Audible Originals in celebration of Hip Hop culture’s 50th anniversary in 2023. Legendary Hip Hop figures such as Snoop Dogg, Lil Kim, and DJ Drama contributed content to those special Audible presentations.