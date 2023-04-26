Audible To Present Original Programs From Snoop Dogg, Lil Kim & More

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Yasiin Bey, Chuck D, and DJ Drama will present shows as well.

Audible will celebrate Hip Hop culture’s 50th anniversary. The audiobook/podcast service linked with several Hip Hop legends, such as Snoop Dogg and Lil Kim, for the Hip Hop 50 Audible Originals specials.

Snoop Dogg’s Words + Music: From the Streets, to the Suites premieres on June 15. Launching as part of the 30th-anniversary commemoration of the Doggystyle album, Snoop wrote and performed From the Streets with direction from Angie Martinez.

Brooklyn-raised rap star Lil Kim will also present a Raedio-produced Words + Music installment. The Queen Bee’s Audible Original program will premiere in August. In addition, fellow Brooklynite Yasiin Bey recorded Words + Music: yasiin bey: A Dynamic Career in Communications which debuts on July 7.

Generation Now record label co-founder DJ Drama collaborated with Audible Originals as well. The DJ Drama Presents: Gangsta Grillz podcast lands on July 13. Plus, Chuck D’s Can You Dig It? premieres on August 10.

“Hip Hop has made an indelible mark on music and culture since its inception– running the gamut from the emergence of DJs to innovation and creative artistry in sampling, dance styles, fashion, audio technology, and so much more,” says Rachel Ghiazza, Audible EVP and Head of US Content,.

Ghiazza continues, “Audible is proud to celebrate such incredible cultural influence with this line-up of new originals that both elevate and commemorate the 50-year history of this iconic genre.” Hip Hop 50 Audible Originals also features The Greatest Day: The Epic Story Behind Hip-Hops Most Iconic Photograph (June 15) and The Motherlode: 100+ Women Who Made Hip Hop (August 10).