Latto Reveals Gender Preference For Baby During High-Fashion Pregnancy Shoot

Latto is carrying a girl and she’s thrilled about it, balancing pregnancy with her “Big Mama” album rollout dropping May 29.

Latto is eight months deep into her pregnancy and already knows exactly what she’s hoping for.

The Atlanta rapper revealed during a behind-the-scenes Paper Magazine shoot that she and her baby father both want a girl, and she’s not shy about it.

She’s been serving high-fashion looks while carrying her first child, proving that motherhood and music don’t have to compete for her attention.

The whole vibe around this pregnancy feels different because she’s been intentional about it. She prayed for this moment, and now it’s here. Her upcoming album Big Mama drops May 29, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect for what she’s building.

Fans have been speculating that 21 Savage is the father, and 21 Savage’s public support for her pregnancy announcement made things feel pretty official.

What’s wild is how she’s balancing everything at once. She’s navigating her third trimester while shooting magazine covers, planning an album rollout, and preparing for motherhood.

She’s been clear that she’s not interested in making her relationship the center of her story, even though people keep trying to make it that.

Latto’s approach to privacy is refreshing in an industry that demands oversharing.

She’s said before that female rappers get pressured to put their entire lives on display, and she’s not falling for it. Her man is at home, she’s happy, and that’s all anyone needs to know.

The rest is about the music and the legacy she’s building for her daughter.