21 Savage Marriage Rumors Pop Up While Supporting Latto Pregnancy

21 Savage fuels marriage rumors while publicly showing love to Latto as pregnancy speculation turns into something that feels very real.

I am happy for them, but the rumors do not stop.

21 Savage might be known for cold lyrics, but the rumors have nothing to do with music. Marriage rumors refuse to disappear while his smitten devotion to Latto is becoming all the rage. Now a single social media post has the rumor mill spinning like plates.

The Atlanta rapper recently reposted Latto’s Paper Magazine cover where she proudly showed off her growing baby bump. His caption was short, cryptic and very 21 Savage: “Big mama, not the little one,” along with four dagger emojis. For a man who usually keeps his private life locked in a vault, that was loud af.

Naturally, the internet did what the internet does.

“21 has spoken 🔥 y’all leave them folks alone. I love this,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Alright nowwwww we getting somewhereeeeeee.”

They even made events up for them. “Yeah, they’re popping out together for the gender reveal or baby shower, one of the two.”

Here is where things get interesting. For years there have been whispers that 21 Savage may have been married privately. He reportedly / allegedly has two kids with a woman named Keyanna Joseph, the mother in question. But a consistent connection to Latto is looking like the long game.

Latto is not here for the rumors, but is definitely using the pregnancy as a rollout of sorts. She’s tried to put boundaries around all the commotion, while simultaneously creating it. In her Paper Magazine interview she made it clear she is not interested in public approval.

“I have nothing to prove to anyone. I have no rumor to clear up,” she says. “I’ve been with my man for years now, and it ain’t going nowhere. To me, that’s clearly a result of me moving and operating how I do.”

She also explained why she keeps things close to the chest.

“When it comes to female rappers, female artists — we’re told that we have to put so much of our life out there, and then it becomes too much about our personal life and not enough of the music,” Latto added. “That’s how stuff just ends up crashing and burning, because you’ve got too many cooks in the kitchen. I’m my own person outside of my relationship as well. I don’t want to make that the forefront of my existence, my career. I got a man at home, I’m happy, and I’m well taken care of, and that’s about all anyone needs to know.”

So what is the truth? We know divorce can take years. Is this a complicated love story with old ties? Or is this just another case of fans connecting dots that have no connection?

One thing feels certain: these two are linked for life! And we are linked to them too…through the talk.