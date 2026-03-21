Le’Veon Bell Dragged For Dissing Latto After Pregnancy

Le’Veon Bell calls out Latto for making her pregnancy with 21 Savage part of her album rollout strategy.

Le’Veon Bell went off on Twitter about Latto’s pregnancy announcement becoming part of her album rollout for Big Mama, and the backlash was swift.

The former NFL running back didn’t mince words when he saw the Atlanta rapper turning her personal news into a marketing strategy for her May 29 project.

“Latto just announced she’s pregnant by a married man with three kids and made it part of her ALBUM ROLL OUT,” Bell posted. “And that’s who today’s women look up to? We’re doomed.” His take spread fast across social media, with people either backing his perspective or calling him out for judging.

Latto just announced she’s pregnant by a married man with 3 kids and made it part of her ALBUM ROLL OUT .. and that’s who today’s women look up to? we’re doomed 😭 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 20, 2026

The whole thing centers on Latto’s pregnancy with 21 Savage, who’s allegedly married to Keyanna Joseph.

21 Savage’s alleged marriage to Joseph came after his 2017 visa situation, which led to his green card status after he was almost deported by ICE for being a British citizen.

They’ve got two sons together, Kamari and Ashaad, and 21 has a daughter named Rhian from before. Joseph actually liked the pregnancy post on Instagram, which suggests the family is handling it well.

Latto confirmed 21 Savage as the father through her “Business & Personal” music video. A hand with his exact tattoos touches her baby bump in the visual, settling years of speculation about their relationship.

Bell also threw in a sarcastic comment about Latto’s anti-Trump bars from Young Nudy’s “WHAT’S HAPPENIN’.”

The former athlete, who’s been loud in his support for Trump, sarcastically said they had common ground based on her lyrics. It read more like a shot than a genuine agreement, given his public political history.

Big Mama arrives May 29, 2026, and fans are already wondering if Latto will address Bell’s criticism or the relationship drama in her bars.

His comments immediately sparked fury from people, wondering why it even mattered to him.

N#### went from being one of the best RB’s a couple years ago to now gossiping about this bs pic.twitter.com/tAfKp3Wggx — ilychris (@ilychrris) March 20, 2026

Look at who blk men look up too, dusty criminals lol — Yasmin Adriana Animations (@yasmin_adriana8) March 20, 2026

n#### you got better things to worry about.. pic.twitter.com/laoQrZbwpE — meeks (@meekaiyell) March 20, 2026

How is it that the woman gets blamed? He’s married he took a vow to honor the relationship she didn’t…. 😅 pic.twitter.com/3Mdsetiqak — ♏️s i n a. ™ (@ShesAMochaa) March 20, 2026

Don’t you have 7 kids and 6 bms? — Bella Noches ♍️ (@beautynbullshit) March 20, 2026