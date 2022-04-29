Lil Baby Continues New Release Run With “Frozen”

The ATL representative is preparing for a summer tour with Chris Brown.

Quality Control Music/Motown recording artist Lil Baby is not slowing down. The Atlanta-bred hitmaker recently let loose two tracks, and he is already back with another song.

Lil Baby’s “Frozen” landed today (April 29). Produced by STG Beats and Ant Chamberlain, the new single includes the 4PF label leader asking someone to unthaw his frozen heart.

“Frozen” comes after “Right On” and “In a Minute” both dropped on April 8. Those releases helped Lil Baby become the latest music act to have at least 100 songs chart on Billboard‘s Hot 100 rankings.

In addition to being a Hot 100 powerhouse, Lil Baby also found success on the Billboard 200. 2020’s 4x-Platinum My Turn remained at #1 on the album tally for five weeks. His sophomore studio LP spent a total of 112 weeks on the chart.

2018’s Harder Than Ever accumulated 132 weeks on the Billboard 200. Baby’s 2018 collaborative effort, Drip Harder with fellow Atlanta native Gunna, charted 124 times. Plus, The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk debuted at #1 last year.

Ed Sheeran X Lil Baby 🚀 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) April 15, 2022

Earlier this year, Baby won his first Grammy Award for his contribution to Kanye West’s “Hurricane” off the Donda album. He recently hopped on the remix of Pop singer Ed Sheeran’s “2Step” as well.

Lil Baby is also preparing to join R&B superstar Chris Brown for the upcoming “One of Them Ones” North American tour. Additionally, The Untrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby documentary will premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Festival.