Lil Baby & Lil Durk Reveal Tracklist & Guest Features For ‘Voice Of The Heroes’ Album

Tomorrow (June 4) will see the arrival of Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s highly anticipated collaborative effort The Voice of the Heroes. After publishing a music video for the title track earlier this week, the two rap stars have now revealed the album’s tracklist.

Lil Baby and Lil Durk recruited Billboard chart regulars Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and Rod Wave to provide features for the 18-track project. The Voice of the Heroes is being released via Baby’s 4PF label and Durk’s OTF label as well as Quality Control Music, Motown Records, and Alamo Records.

“We different we ain’t to be played with,” declared Lil Durk on his Instagram page. Lil Baby commented on his own IG account, “We Setting The World On Fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” A pre-order/pre-save/pre-add link for The Voice of the Heroes is now available.

The Voice of the Heroes first started to become a reality in March when both Lil Durk and Lil Baby began posting Instagram Stories about a possible joint mixtape. Fans initially thought the collection would drop on May 28 when Baby apparently shared the wrong release date. He later confirmed V.O.H. was definitely on the way.

“Me and Durk be locked in every night. That’s the new one. We coming. Me and Durk are dropping an album for sure,” explained Lil Baby during an interview with MTV News. The Atlanta-bred rhymer also said, “It’s gonna be one of the craziest albums to ever come out.”

Previously, Lil Baby and Lil Durk united for “Finesse Out the Gang” off the deluxe version of Durk’s 2020 studio LP The Voice. The self-described “The Chicago Jay-Z” teamed up with Baby again for DJ Khaled’s Top 20 single “Every Chance I Get” which came out in April.