Lil Durk Drops Deluxe Edition Of ‘The Voice’ Album Featuring Lil Baby & More

Chicago-raised rapper Lil Durk returned on Friday with The Voice deluxe. The extended version of his sixth studio album comes with 12 additional tracks.
Atlanta’s 2020 Hip Hop MVP candidate Lil Baby shows up on the song “Finesse Out the Gang Way.” Pooh Shiesty and Sydny August make appearances on the deluxe version as well.
OUT NOW 🦅#TheVoiceDeluxe https://t.co/UTzMxUdzQf pic.twitter.com/GzucKjbiCX
— THE VOICE (@lildurk) January 29, 2021
The original The Voice included contributions by King Von, 6lack, Young Thug, and YNW Melly. Durk’s project debuted at #46 on the Billboard 200 chart in a short week before climbing to the Top 5 in its first full week of release.
Durk also gained noticeable mentions online for the new song titled “Kanye Krazy” which obviously refers to his fellow Chicago native Kanye West. Plus, leaked images from a video set appear to show Durkio recreating some of Ye’s most famous looks.