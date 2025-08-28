Lil Wayne Salutes “Traylor” Engagement In Kansas City

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne congratulated Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during his Kansas City show, months after calling out the Chiefs.

Lil Wayne gave a surprise shoutout to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during his Kansas City concert, pausing mid-show to toast the couple’s engagement while rocking a cardigan—a nod to Swift’s signature style.

“I’m dressed in spirit. In the spirit of my man Travis and my girl, you already know Taylor. Traylor! That’s what we call them. Congratulations,” Wayne told the crowd, drawing cheers from the hometown audience of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

The moment marked a full-circle shift from earlier this year when the Green Bay Packers supporter slammed the Chiefs online after their playoff win over the Houston Texans.

“It’s not even impressive when u cheat and then clearly try to cheat. Just win baby,” Wayne posted on X in January. “I hate the cheating azz Chiefs.”

Despite the jab, Kelce didn’t seem fazed. He and his brother Jason addressed the comment on their New Heights podcast, with Jason saying, “The whole world was talking about something else during the game. Even Lil Wayne.”

Travis responded with a quick nod to the rapper, saying, “Shout out to Tunechi, man.”

Wayne’s public congratulations suggest any lingering tension has cooled off. The Hip-Hop icon’s gesture in Kelce’s hometown showed a light-hearted side to a previously heated exchange.

Kelce and Swift’s engagement became public earlier this month.